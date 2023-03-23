Insight Folios Inc Buys 84 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

