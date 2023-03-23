Insight Folios Inc Has $3.36 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 1,544.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after acquiring an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,153,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

SQM stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

