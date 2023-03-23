Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.7 %
TD stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $82.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.