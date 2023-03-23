Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $82.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

