Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,591 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 255,563 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.