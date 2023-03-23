Insight Folios Inc Purchases 63,244 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

