Insight Folios Inc Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Insight Folios Inc cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 2.7 %

STAG stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

