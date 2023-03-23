Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,048,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 138,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

