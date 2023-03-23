Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Intellicheck Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

