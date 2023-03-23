Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,920. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 226.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Articles

