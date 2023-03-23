Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,920. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.68.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday.
Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
