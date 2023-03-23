Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 229,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 778,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. SVB Securities increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $566.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
