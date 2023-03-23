Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 229,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 778,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. SVB Securities increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $566.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.