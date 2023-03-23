International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

IBM opened at $124.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

