International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.23

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.23 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 143.38 ($1.76). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 142.12 ($1.75), with a volume of 12,493,838 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.30 ($2.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,818.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

