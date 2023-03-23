Internet Computer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46.05 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00018428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $46.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00063056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,135,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,002,646 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

