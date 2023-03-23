Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.21) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,400 ($54.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,774.57 ($58.63).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,039 ($49.60) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,294.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,049.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,321.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($42.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,368 ($65.92).

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.88) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,091.95%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.13) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,558.03). 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.