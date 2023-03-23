Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $12.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $427.03. The stock had a trading volume of 337,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,690. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

