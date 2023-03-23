Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,139,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,743% from the previous session’s volume of 170,328 shares.The stock last traded at $29.62 and had previously closed at $29.86.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.