Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,139,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,743% from the previous session’s volume of 170,328 shares.The stock last traded at $29.62 and had previously closed at $29.86.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,352,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,168 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

