Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 146,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

