Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 343,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

