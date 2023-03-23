Invesco QQQ (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Invesco QQQ (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $310.80 and last traded at $310.34. Approximately 48,784,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 57,794,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.97.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.15 and its 200 day moving average is $284.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks. QQQ was launched on Mar 10, 1999 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.