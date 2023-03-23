Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $308.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

