Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 36,193 shares.The stock last traded at $164.63 and had previously closed at $163.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $724.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.