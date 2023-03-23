Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EWRE stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,944. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

