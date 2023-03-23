Investment Partners LTD. Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,283. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

