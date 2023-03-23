Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.36. 229,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.