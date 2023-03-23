Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SDY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.36. 229,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
