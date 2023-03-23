Investment Partners LTD. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. 7,006,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,519,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

