Investment Partners LTD. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 340.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,109,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

