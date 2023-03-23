Investment Partners LTD. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $191.46. The stock had a trading volume of 989,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

