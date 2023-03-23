Investment Partners LTD. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.86. 300,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.