Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,861 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $468.57. 336,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,386. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

