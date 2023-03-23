Investment Partners LTD. Sells 875 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.98. 225,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

