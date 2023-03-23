Investment Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.51. 573,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

