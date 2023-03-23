Investment Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 313,288 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 419,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DNP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 138,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

