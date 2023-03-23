Investment Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.40. 1,562,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

