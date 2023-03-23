Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0169 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Iochpe-Maxion’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Iochpe-Maxion Price Performance
IOCJY opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile
