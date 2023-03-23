Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0169 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Iochpe-Maxion’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Iochpe-Maxion Price Performance

IOCJY opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

