IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $233.97 million and $11.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoTeX

IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,810,577 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

