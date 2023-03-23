iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.89. Approximately 109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.00% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

