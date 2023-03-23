IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Shares of IQV opened at $192.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

