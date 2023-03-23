iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 316,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,051. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.58.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

