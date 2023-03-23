Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE IRM opened at $50.17 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

