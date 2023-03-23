iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.15. Approximately 211,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 511,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
