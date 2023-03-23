iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,019 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 224% compared to the average daily volume of 3,095 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after acquiring an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.15. 596,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

