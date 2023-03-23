iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

