iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Lifted by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 10.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $41,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.