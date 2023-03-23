iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000.

Shares of AOM stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

