iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rede Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.