iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.