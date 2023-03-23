iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.06. The stock has a market cap of $295.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

