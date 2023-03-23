iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is PACK Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,713. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.