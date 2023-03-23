iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,123. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

