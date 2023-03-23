iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.91

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 2691667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

